Twenty Acre Capital LP Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 4.8% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Shares of NOW opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 269.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

