Twenty Acre Capital LP Increases Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 3.4% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 439,344 shares worth $18,882,471. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.