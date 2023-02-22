Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Tuniu Trading Down 7.2 %

Tuniu stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Tuniu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,758,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

