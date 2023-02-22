Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Tuniu Trading Down 7.2 %
Tuniu stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
