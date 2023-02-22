Truist Financial Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GTLB. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of -0.20. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

