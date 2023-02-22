Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,768 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

