Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $23.25. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 187,805 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 537,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

