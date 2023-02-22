Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Articles

