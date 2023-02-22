Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
