Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.32

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and traded as high as $47.71. Trend Micro shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Trend Micro Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $437.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.