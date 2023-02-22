Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,124.00.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.63) to GBX 820 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.