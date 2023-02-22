Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Top Ships Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Articles

