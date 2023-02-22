Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Top Ships Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
