Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29. Toll Brothers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.00-$9.00 EPS.

TOL stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. 2,394,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

