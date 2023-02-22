Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

