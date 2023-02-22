Tokocrypto (TKO) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $187.32 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

