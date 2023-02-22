TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.29-$3.41 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.33. 2,729,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,739. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

