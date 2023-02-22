Tiger Pacific Capital LP Purchases Shares of 220,140 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.9% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

