Third Point LLC Sells 705,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Third Point LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705,000 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for about 2.2% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $119,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

