Third Point LLC Sells 2,120,000 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Third Point LLC lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120,000 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for 3.3% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Ovintiv worth $184,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after acquiring an additional 618,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.