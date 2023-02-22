Third Point LLC Sells 10,309 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Third Point LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Third Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

