Third Point LLC Purchases 215,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $93,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

