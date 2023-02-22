ThetaDrop (TDROP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $49.22 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $232,184.49 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

