Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the medical research company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $26.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

TMO stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,343. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $565.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

