The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) EVP Flavio Torres Sells 250,571 Shares

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.