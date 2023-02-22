The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $19.59. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 147,856 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Craig Hallum cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 13.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 638,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

