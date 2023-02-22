The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.00 million-$70.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.72 million.
Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.
The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.
The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
