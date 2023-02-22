The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.00 million-$70.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.72 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

