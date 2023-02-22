The Graph Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111.64 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $111.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,590,978,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,819,143,009 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

