The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $213.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $17.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.72. 8,354,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

