The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $213.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.
PANW stock traded up $17.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.72. 8,354,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
