The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

