The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,337,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,520 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Coca-Cola worth $691,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after buying an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,003,000 after buying an additional 2,010,954 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.