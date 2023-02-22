The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,448 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

