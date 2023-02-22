Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Trading Up 2%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.45. Approximately 380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THLEF shares. UBS Group downgraded Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31.

Institutional Trading of Thales

About Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.