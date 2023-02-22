Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $624.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

