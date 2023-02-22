TerraClassicUSD Price Down 8% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $266.02 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00086359 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00057378 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010408 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00028308 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001137 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003915 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001764 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,923,585 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,139,596 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
