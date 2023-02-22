Tenere Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tenere Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 4.0% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

