Tenere Capital LLC Invests $7.39 Million in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000. Atlassian accounts for about 3.6% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Atlassian by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $165.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day moving average is $183.69. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $321.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of -119.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,411 shares of company stock worth $35,771,996. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

