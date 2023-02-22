Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.13). 2,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 66,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.16).

Ten Lifestyle Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.94. The company has a market capitalization of £78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ten Lifestyle Group

In other news, insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,700 ($5,659.92). Insiders own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

