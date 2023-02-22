Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Teledyne Technologies worth $63,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $430.95. 20,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.67 and its 200 day moving average is $394.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

