Teekay (NYSE:TK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.37

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 877303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,695,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 2,209,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,282,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 555,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 783,311 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,002,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 375,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

