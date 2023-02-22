Teekay (NYSE:TK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.37

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 877303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Teekay Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.