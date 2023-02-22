Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Up 0.1%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €14.46 ($15.38) and last traded at €14.42 ($15.34). Approximately 8,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($15.32).

Takkt Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $946.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.16.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

