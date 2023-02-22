T-mac DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,689.86 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $25,689.86 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00417865 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.27680106 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
T-mac DAO Profile
T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
