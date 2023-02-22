Syscoin Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $155.16 million and $4.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

