Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Synectics’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Synectics Price Performance

Synectics stock opened at GBX 127.75 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4,344.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.54. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 90.55 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.45 ($1.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

