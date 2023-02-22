Sylvania Platinum Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £280.14 million, a P/E ratio of 583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.55.

See Also

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

