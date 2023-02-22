Sylvania Platinum Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £280.14 million, a P/E ratio of 583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.55.
