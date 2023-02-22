Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $601.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

SCMWY opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

