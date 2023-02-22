Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.57 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $48.57 million and $5.13 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,245,897,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,282,911 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars.

