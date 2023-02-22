Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.18 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

