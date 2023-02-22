SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.41

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.41 and traded as low as C$10.21. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 130,128 shares.

SunOpta Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.40.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.