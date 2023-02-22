Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. Sun Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.22-7.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.80. 683,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

