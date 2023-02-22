Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.32

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.32 and traded as low as $25.64. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 16,900 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,943.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,880 shares of company stock worth $204,239. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

See Also

