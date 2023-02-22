Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.32

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.32 and traded as low as $25.64. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 16,900 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Summit Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,943.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $105,097.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,711.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,880 shares of company stock worth $204,239. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
See Also
