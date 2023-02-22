Substratum Trading 16.8% Higher This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $383,536.77 and $1,058.52 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00096589 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $232.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

