Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $462,258.59

Substratum (SUB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Substratum has a market cap of $462,258.59 and $151.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00213510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,288.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00102697 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

